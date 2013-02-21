LONDON Feb 21 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, said it would meet year profit forecasts even though underlying sales declines worsened in its fourth quarter.

The group, which runs market leader B&Q in Britain and trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell 3.4 percent in the 14 weeks to Feb. 2.

That compares to a third quarter fall of 2.8 percent.

In Britain like-for-like sales at B&Q fell 6.4 percent - worse than analysts' consensus forecast of down 4.5 percent.

In France, Kingfisher's biggest market, like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent at Castorama and 4.6 percent at Brico Depot. Analysts' consensus was for declines of 1.6 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.