LONDON, July 24 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, returned to underlying sales growth in its domestic market in its latest quarter, helped by better British weather.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain, said on Wednesday sales at UK and Ireland stores open more than a year rose 2.5 percent in the 10 weeks to July 13, the bulk of its fiscal second quarter.

That compares with analysts' consensus forecast of a rise of 2.2 percent, according to a company poll, and a first-quarter fall of 4.7 percent blamed on unseasonably cold weather.

Like-for-like sales at Kingfisher's French business, comprising Castorama and Brico Depot, rose 1.1 percent, ahead of analysts' consensus forecast of a fall of 0.8 percent

Group like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent.

The company said it was on track to deliver a first half in line with internal expectations, though it cautioned that underlying consumer confidence remained weak in its major markets.