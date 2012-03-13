NEW DELHI, March 13 Top Indian lender
State Bank of India has no plans to lend more to
debt-laden carrier Kingfisher Airlines, Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.
Kingfisher has cleared all its tax and interest dues up to
August 2011, Mukherjee told lawmakers in a written reply.
The airline, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs
at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.
Kingfisher Airlines, headed by liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya
and named after his famous brand of Indian beer, has been
struggling to continue its normal operations as a heavy debt
load, higher jet fuel costs, stiff competition and low fares
have severely hurt its ability to raise funds.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)