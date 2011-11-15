MUMBAI Nov 15 India's cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines has not asked State Bank of India for additional funds or for debt restructuring, the bank's chairman said on Tuesday.

"Kingfisher has not asked for any debt restructuring," Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters on Tuesday.

The carrier earlier reported a doubling of its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating costs, amid investor worries about its future, and said its net worth has been eroded.

Kingfisher, which has said it is not worried about its long-term viability, has been asked by its creditors to raise $160 million in equity and is considering a proposal to sell real estate to help pave the way for a debt restructuring, a banker said on Monday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)