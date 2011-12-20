NEW DELHI Dec 20 Cash-strapped Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines has not deposited with the government most of the income tax it deducted from its employees' salaries for the last two fiscal years, a government minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Kingfisher has about 1.3 billion rupees ($24.6 million) tax deducted at source (TDS) to be deposited with the government and has committed to pay it by the end of the current financial year to March 2012, junior finance minister S.S. Palanimanickam told parliament in a written reply to a question.

"Survey has been conducted in case of Kingfisher Airlines, which revealed that the airline had not adhered to TDS provisions," the minister said. ($1=52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)