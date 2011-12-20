NEW DELHI Dec 20 Cash-strapped Indian
carrier Kingfisher Airlines has not deposited with the
government most of the income tax it deducted from its
employees' salaries for the last two fiscal years, a government
minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Kingfisher has about 1.3 billion rupees ($24.6 million) tax
deducted at source (TDS) to be deposited with the government and
has committed to pay it by the end of the current financial year
to March 2012, junior finance minister S.S. Palanimanickam told
parliament in a written reply to a question.
"Survey has been conducted in case of Kingfisher Airlines,
which revealed that the airline had not adhered to TDS
provisions," the minister said.
($1=52.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)