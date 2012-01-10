* Company pays 200 mln in outstanding service taxes

* Still owes 600 mln rupees

* Shares rise as much as 9 percent (Adds details, shares)

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 India's struggling Kingfisher Airlines has paid 200 million rupees ($3.8 million) in outstanding service taxes due for December, including arrears, a government official said, sending the carrier's shares up more than 9 percent.

The cash-strapped carrier, which is having trouble making interest payments and paying salaries, still owes 600 million rupees in service taxes, S.K. Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters on Tuesday.

Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has until March to pay the outstanding amount, a spokesman for the finance ministry said.

A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment.

Last month, Indian tax officials froze several of Kingfisher's bank accounts for failure to pass on to the government the service taxes that are included in ticket prices.

Kingfisher also owes the government about 1.3 billion rupees of income tax deducted from employee salaries that it has committed to pay by the end of March..

Shares in Kingfisher, which lost almost 70 percent of their value in 2011, closed up 7.14 percent at 21 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; writing by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ted Kerr)