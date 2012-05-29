NEW DELHI May 29 Kingfisher Airlines
said on Tuesday that there were no dues to be currently paid to
the tax department, after television channels reported that the
debt-laden carrier's bank accounts have been frozen over unpaid
tax dues.
Kingfisher, owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has been
struggling to repay $1.3 billion of loans and has slashed the
number of its daily flights, as it seeks cash to continue
operations.
Kingfisher's bank accounts were frozen earlier this year by
tax authorities for non-payment of tax deducted at source (TDS),
severely hurting the company's ability to keep flying.
The freezing order was later removed after the airline
agreed to pay dues in a regular schedule.
