* September quarter loss doubles; fuel bill up 70 pct
* Seeks to directly import fuel
* Mallya says aims to lower interest cost, raise working
capital
* Shares up 1.9 percent
By Aniruddha Basu and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Kingfisher Airlines
chairman Vijay Mallya offered little to revive its
finances after India's No.2 carrier by market share reported its
quarterly loss doubled.
Mallya, a flamboyant liquor baron who owns a Formula One
motor-racing team, said on Tuesday Kingfisher had not asked
banks to "take a haircut" but was looking for ways to reduce the
interest paid on its $1.3 billion debt, which has risen to 14
percent from 11 percent last year, and add working capital.
Investors have grown increasingly worried over the future of
Kingfisher Airlines in a fast-growing but loss-making industry.
Kingfisher, named after its parent firm's best-selling beer,
cancelled scores of flights last week as it abruptly shut some
routes. It has also been late paying salaries.
Mallya said the government should allow foreign airlines to
buy stakes in Indian carriers, a move the authorities are
reportedly considering.
Ravi Nedungadi, chief financial officer of UB Group, the
airline's parent, said it had been approached by strategic
investors. An official with one of Kingfisher's lenders said
Mallya was talking to a potential strategic investor.
The banker, who declined to be identified, said some type of
debt restructuring is inevitable.
"It may not be by way of sacrificing interest costs or
converting debt into equity -- banks have already said no for
that. But it could be rescheduling of loans or refinancing as
well," said the official from a state-run bank that holds a more
than 1 percent stake in Kingfisher.
To ease its fuel bill, Kingfisher had asked authorities to
directly import fuel. Taxes make jet fuel in India 60-70 percent
more expensive than the global average.
Mallya defence the move to stop flying unprofitable routes,
which drew rebukes from the government last week and stranded
passengers who had not been told in advance.
"We cancelled flights not because we could not afford to
fly," he said, adding the situation could have been handled
better. "We cannot, as a private company, afford to fly on
routes that are heavily loss-making. We are not in the same
arena as the national carrier (Air India)," he said.
Kingfisher shares closed 1.9 percent higher. The stock has
lost two thirds of its value this year, shrinking its market
value to about $213 million.
"This industry needs some structural reforms. The
impractical competition among players has driven down ticket
prices and the high fuel cost is also hitting very badly," said
Sharan Lillaney, an airline analyst with Angel Broking.
DEBT RESTRUCTURING
Kingfisher, which has been asked by creditors to raise $160
million in equity, aims to launch a rights issue for up to 20
billion rupees ($397 million) shortly after its end-March
financial year-end at the latest. It is also considering a
global depositary receipt issue, Nedungadi said.
Both plans have been stalled by weak markets, while an
earlier plan to bring in private equity was not successful.
Nedungadi said Kingfisher has asked banks for 7-8 billion
rupees additional working capital, as well as 1.5 billion of
term loans to fund fleet reconfiguration as it ends its budget
offering.
The airline's founders have made 8 billion rupees "soft"
loans to the carrier, which will eventually be converted to
equity, he said.
R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Mutual Fund, said he
was avoiding the airline sector. "I think a rights issue is very
unlikely in the near term," he said.
FUEL COST BITES
Kingfisher, which has never made a profit since its 2005
launch, saw its fuel bill jump 70 percent in the September
quarter. Passenger revenue rose 9 percent, revenue per available
seat kilometre (ASK) fell 16 percent, and cost per ASK rose 8
percent. Its net loss more than doubled to 4.69 billion rupees.
"While all airlines have taken a deep hit this quarter
because of high fuel prices, Kingfisher is in such a bad shape
that they need to look for funds to stay afloat," said Neeraj
Dewan, director at New Delhi-based Quantum Securities.
Despite passenger traffic being on track to grow 17-18
percent, the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation expects Indian
airlines to lose at least $2.5 billion in the 2011/12 year to
March, with state-owned Air India likely to account for more
than half the total.
Air India has long been on government life support, and some
in the industry blame it for pushing prices below cost.
"They continue to initiate below-the-belt pricing, but then
everybody else follows it," said Kapil Kaul, CAPA's chief
executive for the Indian subcontinent and Middle East.
Private carriers Jet Airways, the country's largest
airline, and budget operator SpiceJet, also reported
losses in the September quarter.
Indian airlines have ordered hundreds of aircraft for
delivery over the next decade.
Mallya said he would speak with Airbus about
pushing back delivery of five A380 superjumbos, which it was to
begin receiving in 2014.
Earlier this year, Kingfisher, cut its debt through a
restructuring by issuing shares to 14 banks.
($1 = 50.3 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Kaustubh Kulkarni,
Prashant Mehra, Nandita Bose and Swati Pandey; Editing by John
Chalmers and Dan Lalor)