UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan ($209.60 million) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/W0c7j6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources