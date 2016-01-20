BRIEF-Shanghai Belling unit gets court approval for liquidation
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court
Jan 19 Kingray New Materials Science & Technology :
* Says bankruptcy plan of unit Zaozhuang Jintai Electronic Company Limited is approved by Zaozhuang People's Court on Jan. 18
* Says the unit stopped production in late Aug. 2015, due to serious losses
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AfiVU
