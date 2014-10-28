TORONTO Oct 28 The Fairmont Royal York Hotel in
the heart of downtown Toronto is getting new owners and a
facelift, with Canada's KingSett Real Estate Growth LP and
InnVest REIT outlining plans on Tuesday to acquire an
80 percent stake in the historic hotel for C$186.5 million
($166.53 million).
Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of pension
fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, is selling control
but it plans to retain a 20 percent stake in the hotel built by
Canadian Pacific Railway in the late 1920s.
The 1,363 guest room hotel is well on the way to completing
a C$100 million renovation and the new investors plan to invest
more than C$50 million of additional funds for renovations over
the 24 months following the completion of the acquisition early
next year.
KingSett, with its 60 percent interest, will become the
managing partner of the joint venture. InnVest, with a 20
percent stake, will become the hotel asset manager and will
oversee the property's hospitality operations, working with
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Inc, the operator of the
Royal York.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)