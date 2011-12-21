BANGKOK Dec 21 Akara Mining, a Thai
subsidiary of Australian gold miner Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd
, said on Wednesday it expected to launch an initial
public offering on the Thai bourse sometime in 2012.
The date depended on an environmental matter that could take
time to solve, Akara Mining Chief Executive Officer Pakorn
Sukhum told reporters.
The company said in February it had postponed the IPO until
the fourth quarter of 2011 because of concern about Thailand's
long-running political crisis.
Akara had initially been expected to list shares on the Thai
market in the fourth quarter of 2010.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan
Raybould)