BANGKOK Dec 21 Akara Mining, a Thai subsidiary of Australian gold miner Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd , said on Wednesday it expected to launch an initial public offering on the Thai bourse sometime in 2012.

The date depended on an environmental matter that could take time to solve, Akara Mining Chief Executive Officer Pakorn Sukhum told reporters.

The company said in February it had postponed the IPO until the fourth quarter of 2011 because of concern about Thailand's long-running political crisis.

Akara had initially been expected to list shares on the Thai market in the fourth quarter of 2010.