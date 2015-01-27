Jan 27 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($96.11 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition of PC Specialties-China and other projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 28

