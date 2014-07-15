LONDON, July 15 Jo Rickards, a white-collar crime lawyer who represented the former media chief of British Prime Minister David Cameron in a phone-hacking trial, has joined leading London litigation firm Kingsley Napley.

Kingsley Napley said on Tuesday that Rickards, who has left rival firm DLA Piper, would join its 42 partners, bringing the number in its criminal litigation team to 13.

Rickards represented Andy Coulson, who was last month convicted of being complicit in widespread tapping of voicemails by journalists while editing a Rupert Murdoch tabloid. However, he faces a re-trial over alleged illegal payments.

Kingsley Napley represented Rebekah Brooks, the former chief executive of Murdoch's New Corp's British newspaper arm News International, who was also tried over phone-hacking allegations and other crimes. She was cleared of all charges. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Louise Heaves)