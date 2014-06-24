June 24 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says has raised 876.97 million yuan ($141.24 million) in Shanghai ipo

* Says the online part of the sale has attracted interest amounting to 283 times the amount on offer

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iBrbgX

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)