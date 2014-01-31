HONG KONG Jan 31 China software company
Kingsoft Corp Ltd aims to raise between $200 million
and $300 million in a U.S. listing of its security software
business, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.
Kingsoft, which makes entertainment, Internet security and
office software, said this week it had applied to the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange for permission to spin off Kingsoft Internet
Software and list it on either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock
Exchange.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are working on
the transaction and a listing is expected in the second quarter
of the year, IFR said.
Kingsoft holds about 54 percent of the issued shares of
Kingsoft Internet Software and is proposing a dual-class
structure that would allow Kingsoft to retain control and
continue to consolidate the unit's financial results after the
IPO.