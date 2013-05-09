LONDON May 9 Kingspan Group PLC :
* Recorded a solid performance in Q1 against a backdrop of
tough European
construction markets
* Group sales of E520M were 10% ahead of prior year, or 11%
ahead at constant
exchange rates
* Trading characterised by a particularly slow start followed
by some pick-up
in activity levels in March, April
* Activity levels picked up more recently, but the slow start
will lead to an
anticipated tough first half comparison
* Growing order intake levels, improving acquisition benefits
should position
the group well for H2