LONDON May 9 Kingspan Group PLC : * Recorded a solid performance in Q1 against a backdrop of tough European

construction markets * Group sales of E520M were 10% ahead of prior year, or 11% ahead at constant

exchange rates * Trading characterised by a particularly slow start followed by some pick-up

in activity levels in March, April * Activity levels picked up more recently, but the slow start will lead to an

anticipated tough first half comparison * Growing order intake levels, improving acquisition benefits should position

the group well for H2