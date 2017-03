Jan 27 Kingspan Group Plc

* Kingspan says to acquire belgian insulated panel maker joris ide group for 315 million eur inclusive of debt

* Kingspan says acquisition expected to enhance earnings by around 7 cent on a fully annualised basis

* Kingspan ceo says deal a quantum leap forward in strategy to fully globalise group, significantly extends reach