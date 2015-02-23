(Adds detail)
Feb 23 Irish building materials group Kingspan
expects to strike a deal to enter the Brazilian market
over the next 18 months to extend its recent expansion.
Kingspan, which is a leading producer of insulation products
in North America, Britain, Australia and a number of European
countries, spent over 100 million euros ($113 million) on
acquisitions last year as its full year profits increased by 21
percent to 149 million euros.
It is set to close two bigger deals in Belgium and Canada by
April for a combined 400 million euros and Chief Executive Gene
Murtagh said not to expect any major deals in the next 12 months
ahead of the next wave of expansion.
"We've been actively looking at that market (Brazil) for a
number of years and it would have been our expectation to have
closed a deal in 2014. If you take a 12 to 18 month horizon, I'd
be surprised not to be doing something there," Murtagh told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Obviously Brazil's volatile economically and you tolerate
that, but structurally it's a market that's increasingly retail
driven and it's a very large food production country, ideally
suited to the use of insulated panels for storage."
Kingspan said it expects its net debt to increase to two
times the size of its annual earnings when all of its recent
deals close. Murtagh said that level was where the company's
"comfort zone ends" and it would look to manage the business at
or below that peak going forward.
Kingspan said on Monday that its revenues rose 6 percent to
1.89 billion euros last year as non-residential construction
grew strongly in the U.S. and Britain. The picture remained
mixed in Europe with Germany and Netherlands rare spots of
stability.
Kingspan shares, up almost 20 percent this year, were 2.7
percent higher at 16.90 euros by 0815. Davy Stockbrokers said
the results left Kingspan in "excellent shape for 2015 and
beyond."
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin; Editing by Keith Weir)