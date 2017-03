Feb 23 Kingspan :

* Kingspan says FY revenue up 6 percent to 1.89 billion euros, EBITDA up 16 percent to 189.3 million euros

* Kingspan: final dividend per share of 10 euro cents, total 2014 dividend up 16 percent to 16.25 cents

* Economic environment remained mixed, clear improvement in US, UK non-residential

* Kingspan: positive momentum in late 2014 has carried through into 2015, notwithstanding flat January