* 2011 operating profit 91 mln euros vs 86 mln forecast

* Revenue up 35 pct to 1.55 bln euros

* Global construction markets remain weak

* Sees more moderate growth in H1

* Shares up 1.5 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price)

By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, Feb 27 Irish building supplies company Kingspan said its pipeline of orders is encouraging, after an acquisition helped 2011 profit soar by more than a third in a tough year for the construction industry.

Profit at the No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australasia was boosted by the acquisition of CRH's European insulation business at the end of 2010.

"If the year performs to our pipeline, it will be one of solid growth again but I wouldn't anticipate the same level of growth year-on-year," Chief Executive Gene Murtagh told Reuters on Monday.

Kingspan has also weathered the downturn by taking advantage of a shift towards more energy-efficient building standards, particularly in its largest market, the UK.

But the economic outlook is uncertain. The euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in just three years, and the wider European Union will stagnate according to European Commission forecasts on Thursday.

Murtagh said there is a healthy pipeline of work, particularly in the food and retail markets in the UK, while its other European markets of Germany, and the Benelux region --other than the Netherlands --are relatively robust.

"On balance I would say things are reasonable in Europe and the mood has been picking up...I'd feel quite comfortable about the UK this year, our project pipeline is quite encouraging, and there is every chance that new build housing begins to rise again," he said.

A moribund UK housing market continues to drag on underlying growth, but Bovis Homes said it expected a strong 2012 on Monday, echoing comments from other housebuilders last week.

Kingspan, which helped in the refurbishment of the landmark Savoy Hotel in London, said construction markets are likely to be uninspiring in the near term. Construction output in the UK fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, according to data on Friday.

Kingpsan posted full-year operating profit of 90.9 million euros ($122.38 million) in the 12 months to end-December, up from 67.4 million the previous year.

Market expectations for profit ranged between 84.0 million euros and 88.4 million euros with the average at 85.9 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 5 analysts.

Revenue rose 30 percent to 1.55 billion euros while debt came in at 170.1 million euros, rising from 120.8 million a year ago.

"The results confirm that 2011 was the year in which Kingspan returned to achieving significant growth. Given that results have come in ahead of forecast, and that previous assumptions for 2012 were cautious, we expect to upgrade estimates," said Flor O'Donoghue at Davy Research.

Shares in Kingspan, which is also aiming to expand its North American market share, were up 1.5 percent at 1111 GMT. The overall bourse was down 0.6 percent.

($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Erica Billingham)