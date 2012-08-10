* Buys ThyssenKrupp Construction for 65 mln euros
* Acquires Dubai-based Rigidal for $38.6 mln
* Acquisitions to be modestly earnings accretive by 2013
DUBLIN, Aug 10 Irish building supplies company
Kingspan has bumped up its global presence with two
acquisitions in Europe and the Middle East, in a move which will
bulk out its market share in two strategic markets.
Kingspan said in a statement on Friday that it had acquired
the insulated panels arm of ThyssenKrupp for 65
million euros ($80.01 million), in a deal described as
transformational for its mainland Europe operations.
The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada
and Australasia has also snapped up Dubai-based Rigidal
Industries, a manufacturer of composite panels and roofing, for
about $38.6 million.
The company said the acquisitions are expected to be
modestly earnings accretive in 2013 and will be funded from its
debt facilities.
ThyssenKrupp Construction Group, which includes brands such
as Hoesch, Isocab and EMS, has seven manufacturing plants in
Germany, France, Belgium, Austria and Hungary.
"The ThyssenKrupp business will transform our mainland
Europe insulated panels market presence in a region where market
penetration is growing, rooted in the need for more energy
efficient buildings," said Kingspan's Chief Executive, Gene
Murtagh, in a statement.
Shares in Kingspan were up 5.2 percent at 09:41 GMT,
outperforming the wider market.