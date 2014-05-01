May 1 Kingspan Group PLC : * Group sales of EUR 561M in the first four months were 8% ahead of prior year,

or 9% ahead at constant exchange rates * Order backlog across group points towards a strong H1, activity levels

generally across our markets are encouraging * Experienced strong start to year with continental Europe showing tentative

signs of recovery and UK market relatively buoyant