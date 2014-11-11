Nov 11 Kingspan Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire building products ("bp") division of Vicwest Inc

* Consideration for bp business is circa c$154.5m inclusive of debt and reorganisation costs, payable in cash on completion.

* Closing is expected to occur in Q1 of 2015

* Post acquisition, Kingspan plans to implement further changes in bp business and impact of these changes is expected to increase annual pro forma EBITDA to circa c$18.0m

* Current management team of bp business will be transferring to Kingspan following completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]