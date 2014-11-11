Nov 11 Kingspan Group Plc
* Acquisition
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire building products
("bp") division of Vicwest Inc
* Consideration for bp business is circa c$154.5m inclusive
of debt and reorganisation costs, payable in cash on completion.
* Closing is expected to occur in Q1 of 2015
* Post acquisition, Kingspan plans to implement further
changes in bp business and impact of these changes is expected
to increase annual pro forma EBITDA to circa c$18.0m
* Current management team of bp business will be
transferring to Kingspan following completion
