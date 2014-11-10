DUBLIN Nov 10 Kingspan Group Plc

* Sales in nine months to Sept 30 were 1.39 billion euros, up 5 percent year-on-year

* Q3 revenue up 7 percent (5 percent on constant fx) compared to same period in 2013

* Relative optimism seen earlier in the year appears to have waned, particularly in Europe

* Expects to deliver fy trading profit in the region of 144 million euros, up 17 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)