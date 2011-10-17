Oct 17 Canadian insurance company Kingsway Financial Services Inc said it settled all its legal disputes with Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

The United States department sued the company along with 20 different charities in 2009, after Kingsway disposed off its interest in Walshire Assurance Co and Lincoln General Insurance Co (LGIC) in October 2009 by donating shares to charities.

On April 1, 2010, the department had appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court against Kingsway's disposition of stakes.

Kingsway also announced that LGIC Holdings has completed its previously announced acquisition of Walshire.

LGIC Holdings is a joint venture between Kingsway, which owns 49 percent, and 51 percent owner Tawa plc.