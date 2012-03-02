(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
HONG KONG, March 2 Anheuser-Busch InBev NV
and two Chinese brewers
are on the shortlist to buy most of the brewery assets being
sold by China's Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The deal value could be as high as $700 million and the
short-listed bidders are expected to conduct due-diligence over
the next two months, one of the sources said.
China Resources Enterprise Ltd, which owns Snow
beer brand, and Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd are
among the other companies that have advanced to the next round,
sources said.
Kingway Brewery has invited bids for equity stakes in six
breweries, all beer and beer-related trade marks, domestic and
overseas distribution networks, two sources familiar with the
matter said. The company plans to retain two of its production
facilities, one of the sources said.
Kingway, with a market value of about $655 million, does not
plan to sell an equity stake in the company. The eventual winner
can benefit from strong growth in China's beer consumption.
China's beer demand hit 450 million hectolitres in 2010,
nearly twice that of the United States, and is expected to grow
5 percent per year in coming years, double the 2.5 percent
growth forecast for the global market for 2011.
Anheuser-Busch and China Resources declined comment, while
Kingway and Yanjing officials were not immediately available for
comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions
were private.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in LUXEMBOURG, David
Jones in LONDON in; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)