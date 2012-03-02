* Kingway is offering equity stakes in 6 breweries -sources
* Kingway has market value of about $655 mln
* China beer demand forecast to grow 5% a year in coming yrs
By Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 2 Anheuser-Busch InBev NV
, the world's biggest brewer, and two Chinese brewers
are on the shortlist to buy most of the operations being sold by
China's Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The deal value could be as high as $700 million and the
short-listed bidders are expected to conduct due-diligence over
the next two months, one of the sources said.
China Resources Enterprise Ltd, which owns Snow
beer brand, and Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd are
among the other companies that have advanced to the next round,
the sources said.
Foreign and Chinese brewers are jostling to grow their
market share in China, the world's biggest beer market, and
Kingway's planned sale is one of the few sizeable brewery assets
that has come up for sale in recent times.
The eventual winner can benefit from strong growth in
China's beer consumption. China's beer demand hit 450 million
hectolitres in 2010, nearly twice that of the United States, and
is expected to grow 5 percent per year in coming years, double
the 2.5 percent growth forecast for the global market for 2011.
Kingway, with a market value of about $655 million, has said
it does not plan to sell an equity stake in the company. The
stock was trading up 2.0 percent on Friday afternoon,
outperforming the 1 percent gain of the broader market.
The stock is up about 38 percent so far this year on
expectations of strong bidding.
Kingway Brewery has invited bids for equity stakes in six
breweries, all beer and beer-related trade marks, domestic and
overseas distribution networks, the sources said. The company
plans to retain two of its production facilities, one of the
sources said.
Anheuser-Busch and China Resources declined comment, while
Kingway and Yanjing officials were not immediately available for
comment. The sources declined to be identified as the
discussions were private.
COMPETITORS
AB-InBev was the third-biggest brewer in China with a market
share of 11.4 percent in volume terms as of 2010, according to
data compiler Euromonitor. Its main breweries are in Fujian
Sedrin in southeast China, and Harbin in the northeast.
China's largest brewer China Resources Snow is a joint
venture between China Resources and SABMiller Plc.
SABMiller has said that any deal in China would be through
its CR Snow joint venture, in which it own 49 pct with the rest
owned by China Resources Enterprise.
AB-Inbev has always stressed it looks to control its own
operations in China and analysts say a deal with Kingway would
complement its footprint in China.
In April last year, GDH Ltd, a unit of state-backed
Guangdong Holdings Ltd, had exercised the right to buy the 21.37
percent stake in Kingway held by a Heineken NV joint
venture in China, blocking a bid from China Resources.
GDH paid 1.08 billion yuan ($164.94 million) for the stake,
increasing its holding to 73.82 percent.
Kingway was previously jointly controlled by Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd (APB), a unit of Singapore food and
property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, and the
world's third-largest brewer Heineken.
