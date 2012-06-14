HONG KONG, June 14 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co
Ltd has dropped out of the race to buy brewery
assets being sold by China Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd
after failing to reach an agreement on the price, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters, striking a serious
blow to the $700 million process.
Beijing Yanjing, China's fourth-largest domestic brewer, was
in advanced talks to strike a deal with Kingway after beating
the world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, in
the final round of bidding, sources previously told Reuters.
"Yanjing was not able to get there on price at the end," the
source added.
With Yanjing out, the source said that the process could be
re-launched, though no formal communication of that has occurred
yet.
A failed Kingway deal would make it the second M&A process
to be pulled in Asia this month. Last week, Brambles Ltd
, the world's biggest pallet supplier, scrapped a $2
billion deal to sell its Recall information management business
because of low offers.
The source declined to be identified as the discussions were
confidential. Kingway and AB InBev declined comment.
Efforts to reach Beijing Yanjing for comment were not
successful.
Kingway said in January that it plans to sell some of its
brewing business in southern China as its profits were pressured
by fierce competition and rising costs among other reasons.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Reporting
by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris
Gallagher)