* China Resources, Tsingtao, Yanjing among suitors - source
* Kingway shares up 3.2 pct at three-week high
Feb 13 Chinese brewers including China
Resources Enterprise Ltd and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
are among potential suitors eyeing bids for the
brewery operations of Hong Kong-listed Kingway Brewery Holdings
Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
"Many mainland brewers are interested in the assets
including CR Snow, Tsingtao, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd
and Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Co Ltd,"
said a source close to the company, declining to be identified
because of the sensitive nature of the matter. "Many of them
have asked for supplementary information. Nothing has been
finalised yet."
Kingway, a smaller rival of CR Snow, said in January that it
planned to invite beer producers to submit proposals and
indicative offers for the possible acquisition of some of its
brewery business and assets, as the company reviewed its
strategy in uncertain economic conditions.
China's largest brewer CR Snow is a joint venture between
China Resources and SABMiller Plc.
In April last year, Kingway Brewery said GDH Ltd, a unit of
state-backed Guangdong Holdings Ltd, had exercised the right to
buy the 21.37 percent stake held by a Heineken NV
joint venture in China, blocking a bid from China Resources. GDH
would buy the stake for 1.08 billion yuan ($164.94 million),
increasing its holding to 73.82 percent.
Kingway was previously jointly controlled by Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd (APB), a unit of Singapore food and
property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, and the
world's third-largest brewer Heineken.
Shares of Kingway, which has a market capitalisation of
about $570 million, rose 3.2 percent on Monday afternoon, the
highest in three weeks.
The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
had also expressed interest in buying the assets, Dow Jones
reported, citing people familiar with the situation. The report
added that bids were due by the third week of February and
several parties had expressed interest in buying the assets.
China Resources, whose beer brands include Snow, and Kingway
declined comment. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tsingtao
were not immediately available for comment.
China's beer consumption hit 450 million hectolitres in
2010. It is expected to grow 5 percent per year in coming years,
double the 2.5 percent growth forecast for the global market
this year.
Chinese brewers are making an aggressive push into premium
brands, lured by high margins and huge growth potential and
posing a tough challenge to the foreign companies that dominate
the category in the world's largest beer market.
