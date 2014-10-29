HANOI Oct 29 Vietnam's confectionery Kinh Do Corp

* Reports Q3 2014 results

* Net profit during July-September rose 9 percent from the same time last year to 359.35 billion dong ($16.9 million), the Ho Chi Minh City-based company said in a filing to the exchange

* Revenue during the third quarter rose 11 percent from a year ago to 1.96 trillion dong

* Kinh Do is 4.29 percent owned by Singapore-based Dempsey Hill Capital Pte Ltd, and 3.95 percent owned by Japanese confectionery firm Ezaki Glico Co Ltd, according to Reuters latest data Further company coverage: ($1=21,245 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)