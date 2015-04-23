BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik reported on Thursday a rise in first-quarter net asset value and repeated a guidance of net investments of up to 1 billion crowns this year.
Net asset value grew to 83.9 billion crowns ($9.6 billion) from a year-earlier 66.2 billion.
Kinnevik announced it had invested a further 186 million crowns in e-commerce company Westwing. ($1 = 8.7296 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.