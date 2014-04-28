STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Monday its first quarter net asset value rose 16 percent to 66.2 billion Swedish crowns ($10.05 billion) from a year earlier and said a sharp increase in smartphone use had positively affected its old and new holdings.

The investment company, a major investor in the telecoms industry and Germany's Zalando - Europe's biggest online fashion firm, said earlier this month it had picked board member and former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo Grabau as chief executive.

It said Zalando would provide a trading update on May 9. ($1 = 6.5898 Swedish Crowns)