BRIEF-NexC Partners receives approval for normal course issuer bid
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company
STOCKHOLM, March 29 Sweden's Kinnevik has bought $65 million worth of shares in Betterment, giving it a 9.3 percent stake in the U.S. financial services company, Kinnevik said on Tuesday as it announced its first investment in the United States.
The Swedish investment firm's acquisition of shares was part of a $100 million financing round by Betterment valuing the firm which provides automated investment advice at $700 million, Kinnevik said in a statement. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Mia Shanley)
* State of Nevada extends Wells Fargo banking agreement until 2021