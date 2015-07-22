STOCKHOLM, July 22 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik reported a rise in second-quarter net asset value on Wednesday and raised the investment guidance for the year.

Net asset value was 87.3 billion crowns ($10.2 billion) at the end of June versus a year-ago figure of 68.5 billion.

Kinnevik said it planned to make net investment of between 1.0 billion and 1.5 billion crowns in 2015. Previously it had said it would invest up to 1.0 billion crowns this year. ($1 = 8.5419 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Niklas Pollard)