* Following Rocket Internet's announcement of an additional capital raise of EUR 589m or 7.8% of the equity through a private placement to a limited number of international institutional investors, Kinnevik ownership of 21,716,964 shares correspond to 13.15% of capital and votes in Rocket Internet

* The share price in the equity raise was 49 EUR per share. At this share price, Rocket Internet's value in the Kinnevik Net Asset Value amount to SEK 10,140m