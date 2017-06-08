UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
STOCKHOLM, June 8 Swedish investor Kinnevik said on Thursday it had sold its remaining 6.6 percent stake in German ecommerce company Rocket Internet at 20 euros ($22.50) per share to institutional investors.
Rocket's shares, which have recovered the ground they lost in February when Kinnevik sold half of its stake in the company, were seen down 2.8 percent in early trade in Frankfurt.
Acting CEO Joakim Andersson said that alongside Avito and Zalando, Rocket Internet had been one of Kinnevik's most successful digital investments in recent years.
"We will continue to work closely with Rocket Internet in and around the companies where we remain partners and co-investors, including Global Fashion Group, Home24 and Westwing," he said in a statement.
Kinnevik, which invested 155 million euros in Rocket Internet between 2009 and 2013, said gross proceeds from the placement of around 10.9 million shares would amount to 217 million euros.
It added it had received 510 million euros in cash and stock dividends in the years prior to Rocket's 2014 listing.
Kinnevik was one of the first investors in Rocket but clashed with the firm last year over the valuations of some of their joint investments.
The two companies have also increasingly become competitors as they seek out promising new start-ups to invest in.
($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.