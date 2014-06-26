STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik is not actively trying to sell telecom operator Tele2, its chief executive was reported as saying on Thursday.

His comments to Swedish news agency Direkt follow media reports this year that Hong Kong's Hutchison, which in Sweden co-owns telecom operator 3 with Investor AB, might buy it.

Asked if Tele2 was on its sell list, Kinnevik CEO Lorenzo Grabau said: "Absolutely not. Tele2 is well positioned and has strong brands in its markets."

He added that Tele2 management continues to look at different alternatives for the company's operations in Norway after it lost out in a December auction for mobile spectrum, key for the development of its Norwegian network. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)