* John Kinnucan arrested at Portland, Oregon home-FBI

* Analyst to appear in federal court Friday

* Earlier refused to cooperate with investigators

Feb 16 An independent research analyst has been arrested in the U.S. government's broad-based insider trading probe, an FBI spokesman said.

John Kinnucan, a principal at Broadband Research, was arrested without incident on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PST at his home in Portland, Oregon, the spokesman, Jim Margolin said.

Kinnucan is expected to appear on Friday in a federal court in Portland. No further details were immediately available on the possible charges.

It was not immediately clear if Kinnucan has hired a lawyer for his defense. He is being held in custody overnight, the FBI said.

Kinnucan's arrest is the latest in a federal probe into insider trading, known by the FBI as Operation Perfect Hedge.

That probe was first unveiled in October 2009 and has led to dozens of arrests.

Investigators have been examining the suspected sharing of confidential business information about publicly traded companies with hedge fund managers and analysts, whether directly or through consultants and other intermediaries.

The outspoken Kinnucan became more well-known in the financial world in late 2010 after telling clients and the media he was refusing to cooperate with the probe.

He sent an email that October 2010 to more than 50 people associated with roughly 20 hedge funds and mutual funds that he was a target of investigators. (Reporting By Matthew Goldstein and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Matt Driskill)