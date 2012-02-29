* Marshals Service ordered to bring insider defendant from
Portland
* Oregon-based researcher failed to meet bail conditions:
judge
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Feb 28 A research consultant
charged earlier this month for his role in an alleged insider
trading scheme was ordered to be transported by the government
from Portland, Oregon to New York for a March 5 hearing.
The consultant, John Kinnucan, was granted bail last week
but has not yet satisfied the conditions of his release,
according to an order issued on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge
Deborah Batts in New York.
Last week, Batts ordered Kinnucan to remain in jail in his
hometown of Portland until he met certain bail conditions, which
included a $5 million bond, the surrender of all travel
documents, and restrictions on his use of the telephone,
Internet and other modes of communication.
In her order on Tuesday, Batts did not specify which
conditions Kinnucan failed to meet. Kinnucan's lawyer, Thomas
Hester, did not return a call seeking comment.
During the bail hearing last week, Hester said Kinnucan's
house was in foreclosure proceedings and that he, his wife and
two children were dependent on financial assistance from
relatives.
Batts ordered Kinnucan to be transported to New York by the
U.S. Marshals Service.
Kinnucan has been charged with illegally tipping hedge funds
to inside company information as head of Broadband Research LLC.
The case is USA v Kinnucan in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York No. 12-00163.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth and Grant McCool; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)