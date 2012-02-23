Feb 22 A research analyst who was charged
last week in an insider-trading probe must remain in prison, a
Manhattan federal judge ordered, just hours after a judge in
Oregon ordered his release.
John Kinnucan of Portland, Oregon, was arrested last week
and his indictment was made public on Tuesday by federal
prosecutors in New York. He was indicted on two counts of
securities fraud and two conspiracy counts.
Prosecutors say he paid company insiders with cash and trips
in exchange for giving him secret information, such as sales
trends.
Kinnucan had been in federal custody in Oregon since his
arrest on February 16.
In a court order late on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge
Deborah Batts stayed a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Janice
Stewart in Portland allowing Kinnucan to be released.
The stay will be in effect "until such time as this court
has an opportunity to review" the magistrate judge's bail
determination, Batts wrote.
Details of the bail conditions granted by the magistrate
judge in Portland could not immediately be determined.
Thomas Hester, a public defender in Portland assigned to
represent Kinnucan, didn't immediately return a call seeking
comment.
Prosecutors allege that Kinnucan passed on secret company
information to hedge fund traders in California and New York and
in exchange received hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The criminal case against Kinnucan is U.S. v. Kinnucan, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00163.
(Reporting By Carlyn Kolker; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)