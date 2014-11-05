Nov 5 Kinross Gold :
* Q3 revenue $945.7 million, compared with $876.3 million in
Q3 2013
* Q3 loss per share $0.00; q3 adjusted earnings per share
$0.06
* Lowers 2014 Guidance Range For Production Cost Of Sales
Perau Eq. Oz. Sold To $720-$750, from $730-$780
* Expects to be at the high end of a narrowed production
guidance range of 2.6-2.7 million au eq. Oz for 2014
* Lowers guidance for capital expenditures from $675million
to a range of $630-$650 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $841.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to pursue number of opportunities to further
enhance the viability of a potential expansion at Tasiast
* Optimization of Tasiast's construction scope was largely
completed in the third quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: