April 1 Kinross Gold Corp said on Wednesday its mining and crushing operations at its Maricunga mine in northern Chile remain suspended following severe floods in the region last week.

Even so, the Toronto-based producer said it doesn't expect the temporary halt to affect its regional production forecast for the year. Its heap leach plant continues to operate.

The mine site is relying on generators to supply electricity as power lines are down. Although the main road to Maricunga is currently impassable, facilities at the site have not been damaged, Kinross said.

Torrential downpours in the north of Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, forced companies last Wednesday to suspend operations at several of the area's major mines. Some mines have already started to re-open.

Maricunga produced 247,216 ounces of gold in 2014, putting it in the middle of the pack of Kinross' mines in terms of size. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby and Cynthia Osterman)