April 1 Kinross Gold Corp said on
Wednesday its mining and crushing operations at its Maricunga
mine in northern Chile remain suspended following severe floods
in the region last week.
Even so, the Toronto-based producer said it doesn't expect
the temporary halt to affect its regional production forecast
for the year. Its heap leach plant continues to operate.
The mine site is relying on generators to supply electricity
as power lines are down. Although the main road to Maricunga is
currently impassable, facilities at the site have not been
damaged, Kinross said.
Torrential downpours in the north of Chile, the world's
biggest copper producer, forced companies last Wednesday to
suspend operations at several of the area's major mines. Some
mines have already started to re-open.
Maricunga produced 247,216 ounces of gold in 2014, putting
it in the middle of the pack of Kinross' mines in terms of size.
