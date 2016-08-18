TORONTO/SANTIAGO Aug 18 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp is looking to retreat from Chile and has put its main assets in that country up for sale, according to people familiar with the process.

The world's fifth-largest gold miner by output has hired Bank of Nova Scotia to help find buyers for its two main Chilean gold mines, the sources said. They requested anonymity because the matter is not public.

Interest has been very strong, with bids coming from mining companies from Canada, Chile and other parts of the world, the sources said.

"We have received expressions of interest for Maricunga and La Coipa, as we do for our other assets from time to time, and we continue to keep our options open," said Kinross spokesman Louie Diaz. He declined to comment on whether the company has begun a formal process to sell its Chilean mines.

The company has suspended operations at both the Maricunga and La Coipa mines.

Citing environmental damage that has been disputed by Kinross, Chile's environmental regulator shut down the water system linked to the Maricunga mine in March.

After a suspension in May, mining resumed in July, subject to ongoing regulatory proceedings. Diaz said the mine was suspended again that month, following pressure from the regulator.

Operations at La Coipa were suspended in 2013. (Reporting by John Tilak and Susan Taylor in Toronto, Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Christian Plumb)