METALS-Copper firms on supply outages ahead of Trump speech
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
Nov 7 Kinross Gold Corp reported a 7 percent drop in adjusted third-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher costs outweighed an increase in gold output.
Earnings were $224.9 million, or 20 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $207.1 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
But excluding one-time items, earnings were $250.4 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $269.4 million, or 24 cents a share in the year-before period.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.1 billion on higher gold production.
Kinross lowered its capital spending budget for 2012 to $2 billion, a cut of $200 million, as part of cost reduction plan announced earlier this year.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.