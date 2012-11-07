* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.22 v Street-view $0.19
* Revenue up 6 percent at $1.1 billion
* Expects to hit top end of 2012 output targets
* Cuts capital spending for year to $2 billion
Toronto, Nov 7 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp
reported a 7 percent drop in adjusted third-quarter profit on
Wednesday, as higher costs outweighed stronger production, but
the gold miner still beat analyst expectations.
Kinross said it expects to meet the higher end of its
production targets for the year and lowered its 2012 capital
spending budget to $2 billion, a cut of $200 million, as part of
a cost-reduction plan announced earlier this year.
"As we go through our budgeting process for 2013, and
looking beyond, we are seeking every available opportunity to
control costs, with a focus on margins and free cash flow across
our operations," said chief executive J. Paul Rollinson in a
statement.
Rollinson took over the top job in August, replacing ousted
CEO Tye Burt, who spearheaded Kinross' massive $7.1 billion
takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010. The deal has failed to live
up to expectations so far.
Kinross booked a $2.94 billion non-cash goodwill impairment
charge earlier this year related to the Tasiast gold mine in
Mauritania and the Chirano gold mine in Ghana - both of which
were acquired from Red Back.
The company said a prefeasibility study on a revised
expansion plan at Tasiast remains on track to be completed in
the first quarter of 2013.
Earnings were $224.9 million, or 20 cents a share, for the
quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $207.1 million, or 18
cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $250.4 million, or
22 cents a share, compared with $269.4 million, or 24 cents a
share in the year-before period.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.1 billion as gold production
climbed 6 percent to 672,173 ounces on better output at the Fort
Know mine in Alaska and the Kupol mine in Russia.
The realized gold price in the third quarter rose slightly
to $1,649 per ounce, up from $1,644 per ounce in the year-ago
period, while cost of sales were $677 per ounce, up from $626
per ounce in the third quarter of 2011.
Kinross said it is on track to hit the higher end of its
full year production target of some 2.5 million to 2.6 million
gold equivalent ounces, with costs also expected to be at the
higher end of its forecast $690-$725 per ounce.