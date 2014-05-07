BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
May 7 Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp drop in first-quarter net earnings on Wednesday on the back of weaker bullion prices.
Kinross said its net earnings fell to $31.8 million, or 3 cents a share, in the three months to the end of March from $162.4 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.