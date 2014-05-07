May 7 Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp drop in first-quarter net earnings on Wednesday on the back of weaker bullion prices.

Kinross said its net earnings fell to $31.8 million, or 3 cents a share, in the three months to the end of March from $162.4 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)