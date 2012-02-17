Feb 17 At least four U.S.-based law firms
said they are investigating legal claims against Kinross Gold
Corp and some of its officers for possible
violation of fiduciary duties.
The complaints allege, among others, that Toronto-based
Kinross failed to disclose that low-grade ore had been found at
its Tasiast property in West Africa.
The company's financial statements were "materially false
and misleading" as it did not record a goodwill impairment
charge related to the property, the firms said in separate
releases.
The lawsuits seek class action status on behalf of investors
who bought the stock between Feb. 16, 2011, and Jan. 17 this
year.
Kinross, which reported a quarterly loss of $2.45 per share
on Wednesday, was unavailable for comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Kinross' Toronto-listed shares closed at C$10.87 on Friday.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)