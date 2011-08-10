BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform
TORONTO Aug 10 Kinross Gold (K.TO) more than doubled its quarterly profit and raised its dividend payout on Wednesday, as surging bullion prices and acquisition-related production growth helped boost results.
Toronto-based Kinross said its net income in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $247.4 million, or 22 cents a share, up from a year-ago profit of $110.4 million, or 16 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items earnings in the period rose to $226.5 million, or 20 cents a share, from $111.4 million, or 16 cents a share.
Gold production in the quarter rose nearly 26 percent to 676,245 ounces, while revenue rose 42 percent to $987.8 million.
The company raised its semi-annual dividend payout by 1 cent to 6 cents share.
Kinross, which has operations spread across the globe, said it remains on track to produce between 2.6 million and 2.7 million ounces in 2011. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Gunna Dickson)
