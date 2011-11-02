(Refiles to insert dropped word "on" in the headline)

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Nov 2 Miner Kinross Gold (K.TO) said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit rose 82 percent, largely due to increased gold production and a stronger gold price.

Kinross, which has mining projects in places as far flung as Alaska, Russia, Chile and Mauritania, said that excluding one-time items, its earnings in the period were $273.4 million, or 24 cents a share, up from $116.8 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $212.6 million, or 19 cents a share, down from $540.9 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier, when results were boosted by the sale of the company's interest in Harry Winston HW.TO and the Diavik Diamond Mines. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)